Lee to join Indians as pitcher

By CINDY CROSBY

Across the span of 15 years, Lane Lee has grown up on the recreation fields of Colleton County — from a little boy in a colorful sponsor t-shirt and hat to wearing a Cougar Baseball jersey over the course of the last six years. Today, his dedication and determination paid off in front of a crowd of family, teammates and supporters as he signed to continue his baseball career in college.

Colleton County Cougar Lane Lee will join the pitching staff at The University of South Carolina–Salkehatchie next fall. Lee, a right-hander, will join the Indians to compete in the NJCAA Division I Region X.

In addition to pitching, Lee, a two-year varsity letterman, contributed in the infield for Colleton County. A six-year member of the CCHS baseball program, Lee spent one year on B-team and three years on junior varsity. He was awarded the JV Leadership Award (2017).

Lee played summer and fall with the LOCO 18-U travel team, where he garnered the attention of USC-Salk’s Head Baseball Coach Bubba Dorman.

Lee, following in the footsteps of Coach Jermale Paige, recently committed to the Indians. “I really liked Coach Dorman and the way he runs his program,” said Lee. “He told me straight up that everyone gets a chance in his program and that’s all I want — a chance. Coach Paige also helped me make this decision, as he began his career there and had nothing but positive things to say about the program.

“Academics have always come first in my house, so that was an important part of my decision,” said Lee. “I know the smaller Salk community will be a great place for me to begin my college and baseball career. My goal is to be one of Coach Dorman’s six starting pitchers next year.”

Lee had words of praise for those who helped him reach his goal of playing collegiate baseball. “My first coach was my dad,” said Lee. “He taught me the love of the game of baseball. Coach Chop Gibson and Clark Hiott coached me all those years of recreation and travel ball. Coach Paige has been an awesome varsity coach and really understands how to help us become better players. Coach Ryan and Corey Mingin have been great at providing me with the opportunity to be seen. Coach Marshall Rentz has been the coach, the one who truly gets me as a player, and he has helped me believe in myself as a pitcher.

“I would like to thank everyone who has played even the smallest part in my baseball career, especially my mom, dad and sister Anna,” said Lee. “They followed me around to baseball fields, near and far, in all kinds of weather.”

Lee, with a 3.4 GPA, is the son of Richard and Wendy Lee of Walterboro. He plans to pursue an undergraduate degree at Salk, leading to a career as a game warden.