Lane Lee, RHP, will join Indian pitching staff

Across the span of 15-years, Lane Lee has grown up on the recreation fields of Colleton County. From a little boy in a colorful sponsor t-shirt and hat – to wearing a Cougar Baseball jersey over the course of the last six years. Today, his dedication and determination paid-off in front of a crowd of family, teammates and supporters as he signed to continue his baseball career in college.

Colleton County Cougar Lane Lee will join the pitching staff at The University of South Carolina – Salkehatchie next fall. Lee, a right-hander, will join the Indians to compete in the NJCAA Division I Region X.

In addition to pitching, Lee, a two-year varsity letterman, contributed in the infield for Colleton County. A six-year member of the CCHS baseball program, Lee spent one year on B-team and three years on junior varsity. He was awarded the JV Leadership Award (2017).

Lee played summer and fall with the LOCO 18-U travel team, where he garnered the attention of USC -Salk’s head baseball coach Bubba Dorman.

Lee, following in the footsteps of Coach Jermale Paige, recently committed to the Indians. “I really liked Coach Dorman and the way he runs his program,” said Lee. “He told me straight-up that everyone gets a chance in his program and that’s all I want – a chance. Coach Paige also helped me make this decision, as he began his career there and had nothing but positive things to say about the program.”

“Academics have always come first in my house, so that was an important part of my decision,” said Lee. “I know the smaller Salk community will be a great place for me to begin my college and baseball career. My goal is to be one of Coach Dorman’s six starting pitchers next year.”

Colleton County District Athletic Director opened the ceremony saying, “This is a very special day for these young men and for Colleton County High School as it is the first time in recent history that we’ve had four baseball players sign on the same day.”

“Four years ago, I came here and had the opportunity to coach one of these young men in basketball and had another in my physical education class – so this is fun for me after having watched them grow over the course of the last four years,” said Hammond. “I’m really excited and proud of each of you and can’t wait to watch you play your senior season.”

Principal Maurice Cannon also spoke during the ceremony saying, “For so many of our students, athletics and other extracurricular activities serve as a way out or an opportunity to open new doors. Here we have four scholars who are really the epitome of scholar-athletes, having proven capable of the academic rigor and what it takes to go on to post-secondary education as well as represent on the athletic field. To these students, I say congratulations and I ask that the same foundation you have received at Colleton County High School – you take on to your post-secondary schools of your choice. To all the families in attendance today, I also say congratulations for raising such fine young men who are going to go on and represent us and Colleton County High School in such a fine way.”

Coach Jermale Paige, credited with turning around the program since his hiring, was clearly emotional in his heartfelt speech to his players. “This will come from the heart,” said Paige. “Five years ago, I came to this program and since then I have had the pleasure of watching you all grow and mature into the young men you are today. For the past ten years, you got up and put in the work – doing what you needed to do by going to the field and getting better. Through four seasons, summer, fall, winter and spring, for 10 years, you’ve done the work – and today it has finally paid off. You’ve made this community proud, you’ve made your families proud – and you’ve made me proud. I love each of you more than I can say.”

Lee had words of praise for those who helped him reach his goal of playing collegiate baseball. “My first coach was my dad,” said Lee. “He taught me the love of the game of baseball. Coach Chop Gibson and Clark Hiott coached me all those years of recreation and travel ball Coach Paige has been an awesome varsity coach and really understands how to help us become better players. Coach Ryan and Corey Mingin have been great at providing me with the opportunity to be seen. Coach Marshall Rentz has been the coach, the one who truly gets me as a player, and he has helped me believe in myself as a pitcher.”

“I would like to thank everyone who has played even the smallest part in my baseball career, especially my mom, dad and sister Anna,” said Lee. “They followed me around to baseball fields, near and far, in all kinds of weather.”

Lee, with a 3.4 GPA, is the son of Richard and Wendy Lee of Walterboro. He plans to pursue an undergraduate degree leading to a career as a game warden.

ATTACH: “I couldn’t be happier to be attending Salk as a member of the Indian Baseball team. The smaller school size allows me the opportunity to play right away. Coach Dorman is a respected coach, who I know I will learn from and become a better player. I am very happy about my future as an Indian.” Lane Lee on his signing to join the USC – Salkehatchie Indians as a RHP. Photo by Cindy Crosby