Lamar Peters | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

by Myiah Blakeney | November 14, 2018 10:38 am
Lamar Peters
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
Mr. Lamar Rudolph Peters, Jr. known as Buddy, 81 of Ehrhardt, laid down his crown and took a hold of his wings on Friday, November 9, 2018 at the Hampton Regional Medical Center in Varnville.
Lamar was born in Lodge, and was the son of the late Lamar R. Peters, Sr. and Hazel Ehrhardt Peters.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Ehrhardt. Interment will follow in the Ehrhardt Cemetery.
