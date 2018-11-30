Justice Department sides with church in Edisto Beach dispute over civic center

Last Updated: November 27, 2018 at 4:33 pm

The Justice Department last week sided with the Redeemer Fellowship of Edisto Island in its federal court effort to use the town’s Civic Center to hold worship services.

The Justice Department’s Statement of Interest, filed in U.S. District Court in South Carolina on Nov. 20, supports the church’s claim that the Town of Edisto Beach violated its rights under the First Amendment when the town barred it from renting space at the town’s Civic Center.

“The Constitution protects the right of individuals and groups to exercise their religion without discrimination because of their religion,” said Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker.

“The First Amendment requires that religious individuals and groups have the same opportunity to rent public facilities as other members of the community. The Department of Justice is committed to protecting the First Amendment rights of Americans, including fostering the religious expression of members of all faiths.”

The case, Redeemer Fellowship of Edisto Island vs. Town of Edisto Beach, involves a small Christian congregation that sought to rent space for Sunday worship in the Civic Center, which is available for rental by community groups to hold events and activities.

The town responded by enacting a policy barring worship services at the Civic Center, citing separation of church and state concerns.

The town claimed that it wanted to avoid the appearance that they endorsed a religious group.

As a result, the church filed a First Amendment lawsuit to allow it to rent space at the facility.

The Constitution requires that churches be allowed to rent facilities on an equal basis with other community groups. The Supreme Court held in the landmark case of Widmar vs. Vincent (1981), that a university could not “discriminate against student groups and speakers based on their desire to use a generally open forum to engage in religious worship and discussion.”

The United States’ Statement of Interest argues that allowing equal access to all groups, including the church, is required by the First Amendment.

Allowing equal access, the United States argues, ensures the government neutrality toward religious expression that the Constitution requires.

In the Statement of Interest, U.S. attorneys from the South Carolina Office and Washington D.C., state “The town, in fact, has come nowhere close to satisfying its strict scrutiny burden. To the contrary, the town’s legally erroneous ‘concerns’ about Establishment Clause liability turn First Amendment jurisprudence on its head: the First Amendment prohibits the content-based and viewpoint-based restrictions on protected speech that the town seeks to permit and permits religious worship services the equal access to government facilities that the town seeks to prohibit. The court should hold that Redeemer Fellowship has shown that it is likely to succeed on the merits of its free speech and free exercise claims.”