John Ferguson | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

John Ferguson

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mr. John Henry Ferguson, 88, of Cottageville, passed away Thursday, November 15, 2018 at the Veteran’s Victory House in Walterboro.

Born March 2, 1930 in Cottageville, he was a son of the late Bennie C. Ferguson and Elizabeth Weeks Ferguson. He served his country faithfully in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He had also worked for Butler Steel. He loved the outdoors, enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved animals and wildlife. He enjoyed camping and going to the beach and mountains. Most of all, he loved his family.

Surviving are: his brother, Ralph Ferguson of Cottageville; sister, Annabelle Arnold of Cottageville; and a host of nieces and nephews who he loved as his own, especially two special nieces, Patsy Stokes and Charlotte Brinson. He was preceded in death by a sister, Goldie Colson; and two brothers, A.B. Ferguson and Reuben Ferguson.

The family requests that memorials be made to Patriot Hospice, 350 East Washington Street, Unit D, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488.

Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, November 17, 2018 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment with Military Honors followed in Meeting House Cemetery.