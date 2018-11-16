Job fair and resource expo held

Last Updated: November 14, 2018 at 10:21 am

A Veterans Day Job Fair and Resource Expo was held Thursday Nov. 8 at the National Guard Armory. VA services, flu shots, employment and training opportunities, Veterans Victory House information, S.C. legal services, etc. were available for all veterans. Employers offered booths with information on their businesses and on-site job interviews. The event was sponsored by the Colleton County Veterans Affairs Office, Service Member and Family Care Directorate of the National Guard, Veterans Council, SCWorks and the S.C. Dept. of Social Services.