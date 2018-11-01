Jewelry sale being held at CMC today and tomorrow
by The Press and Standard | November 1, 2018 12:39 pm
A $5 jewelry sale is underway by the Colleton Medical Center Volunteer Auxiliary on Thursday Nov. 1 from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday Nov. 2 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. in the front lobby area at the hospital, 501 Robertson Blvd.
