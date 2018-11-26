Jennie Polk | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 26, 2018 at 9:53 am

Jennie Breland Polk

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

Jennie Breland Polk passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday, November 21, 2018, surrounded by her family. Born January 10, 1930, she was the daughter of Robert Osborne Breland and Ella Crosby Breland. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and devoted her life to her family, and to taking care of others.

She was a devout Christian and was raised in Pine Grove Baptist Church. After marrying her sweetheart, Ernest F. Polk, in 1950, she became a member of Cross Swamp Methodist Church in Islandton; and, later, they joined Bethel United Methodist Church in Walterboro, where she was a teacher’s aide in Mrs. Glover’s Kindergarten class for many years. Among her many talents, such as playing piano by ear, she enjoyed gardening and sewing. She was loving, gracious, thoughtful and humble. She will be remembered by many as one of the sweetest ladies they will ever know. She set an example to be thankful for the ability to be self sufficient, to walk humbly before thy God, and to help those in need.

A graduate of Walterboro High School, she was a secretary at Westinghouse in Hampton for many years until she devoted her time to raising her two youngest children. She was a partner with her husband in life and work, managing their farming business, and later, managing O’Quinn’s Grocery store in Williams, where she met many lifelong friends, and made sure that some of the least fortunate in that community always had food, delivering groceries to shut-ins as well as to those who didn’t have the means to travel. She was the Town Clerk for Williams for many years, and, after closing O’Quinn’s Grocery, had the opportunity to remain close to the community of Williams by managing the office for Warren & Griffin Lumber Co. until the young age of 80.

She is survived by her children, Ernest Polk and Nancy McNair of Augusta, Ga.; Mark and Barbara Polk of Irmo; Janet Polk of Charleston; and, Jayne and Paul Siegel of Walterboro; and, six grandchildren: Marie van Roekle, Maj. Ernest F. Polk, III, Alex Polk, Daniel Polk, Joseph Siegel and Ben Siegel; and, six great grandchildren

She is also survived by a brother, Rev. Odell (Ann) Breland, of Orangeburg; and two sisters, Sarah (Don) Cope, of Greenville; and Elsie Hill, of Beaufort. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Ernest F. Polk, Sr.; as well as two brothers, Elliott Breland and Joe Breland; two sisters-in-law, Ola Breland and Dorothy Breland; and, two brothers-in-law, Earl Wheatley and George Hill.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 26, 2018 at 2:00 at Bethel United Methodist Church in Walterboro, with burial following in the Cross Swamp Cemetery in Islandton. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 1:00. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist church. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.