James Mixson | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

James Mixson

CHARLESTON: Mr. James Arnold Mixson, died Monday November 19, 2018 from injuries received in an automobile accident. He was 69.

Mr. Mixson was born July 23, 1949 in Jasper County, a son of Nell Smith Mixson and the late Walter Claude Mixson. He served as a Drill Sergeant in the United States Army, and just recently retired from a career as a long distance truck driver. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Charleston.

In addition to his mother of Orangeburg, he is survived by a sister, Janet Chinnis (Lee) of Charleston, by two nephews, Justin Chinnis (Holly) and Jason Chinnis (Jen), by a great-niece Lainey Chinnis, and by a great-nephew Cooper Chinnis. He leaves behind a special aunt and uncle Judy and Harold Whiteley of Walterboro, and a loving extended family.

Graveside funeral services were held Saturday morning November 24, 2018 at 11:00 at Live Oak memorial Gardens in Charleston. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home of Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.