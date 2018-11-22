Incentive pact for new business finalized

Last Updated: November 20, 2018 at 10:15 am

The fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement between Colleton County and the county’s newest manufacturing concern was given a public hearing and final approval during the Nov. 13 county council session.

The agreement with Evanesce, Inc. calls on the company to invest not less than $70 million for machinery and equipment at its new facility, which will be located in the Colleton County Commerce Park spec building that the company is in the process of purchasing.

The agreement also calls on the Canadian-based company to have approximately 360 employees within five years.

• Council approved awarding a $104,067.36 contact to Perkin Elmer Health Sciences Inc. for the purchase of a mobile hazardous materials mass spectrometer for Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

• McWaters Inc. of Walterboro was given a $65,971 contact to handle the carpet replacement at Colleton County Memorial Library.

McWaters offered the lowest qualified bid of seven companies that bid on the project.

• The county entered into a five-year license agreement with GTP Acquisition Partners II, LLC to improve the communication systems used by the county’s Solid Waste and Road and Bridges departments.

• County employees Homer M. Stallings Jr., Charles Bridges and Eartha Cunningham were named members of the Colleton County Grievance Committee and county employee Natasha Wilson was named an alternate to the committee.

• Heather Simmons, the human resources coordinator of Colleton Medical Center, was named the business representative on the Colleton County Lowcountry Workforce Investment Board.

• Council gave a third reading to an ordinance that would make supplemental appropriations for unanticipated revenues.

• Sandy Steele of the SouthernCarolina Alliance visited county council to provide a quarterly update on the economic development organization’s efforts.