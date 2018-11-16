Hospice holds luminary service

Last Updated: November 14, 2018 at 10:49 am

The second annual “Shine On!” was held Thursday night in Walterboro by Hospice Care of S.C. in honor of National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. The community event was to remember, honor and celebrate loved ones. The ceremony, held at the downtown waterfall, included luminaries lit by LED tea-lights in remembrance of family and friends impacted by hospice and palliative care services. Those who attended had the opportunity to write their loved one’s name on a luminary, and light it in their honor. At the end of the night, families could keep their luminary as a keepsake.