Healthy Tip: Cauliflower

Loaded Cauliflower Soup

Ingredients

2 heads cauliflower, cut into florets

2 tbsp. olive oil

kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

6 sprigs thyme, divided

4 slices bacon

1/2 large onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 c. white wine

6 c. low-sodium chicken broth

1 bay leaf

1 1/2 c. heavy cream

Shredded cheddar, for garnish

Chopped chives, for garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°. Divide cauliflower between two large baking sheets. Drizzle each baking sheet with a tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Toss to combine and scatter 4 thyme sprigs on top.

Bake until cauliflower is golden and tender, about 20 minutes.

In a large pot (or dutch oven) over medium heat, cook bacon until crispy, about 8 minutes. Drain cooked bacon slices on a paper towel-lined plate, reserving fat in the pot, then chop bacon into small pieces. (page 1 of 2)

Add onion to bacon fat and cook until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, another minute, then pour in wine. Cook until wine has mostly reduced down, about 2 minutes.

Add roasted cauliflower to the pot and pour over chicken broth. Add bay leaf and remaining thyme sprigs. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until the cauliflower is falling apart, about 20 minutes.

Using an immersion blender, purée soup until smooth. (Alternatively, you can use a blender. Let mixture cool for 5 minutes then fill the blender halfway. Cover with the lid, but leave one corner open, then cover the lid with a kitchen towel to catch splatters. Pulse until smooth. Repeat as many times as necessary. Return puréed soup to dutch oven.)

Season to taste with salt and pepper then stir in heavy cream. Serve warm with cheddar, chopped bacon, and chives.

www.delish.com

Roasted Garlic Parmesan Cauliflower Recipe

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter melted

2 garlic cloves minced

1 cup Italian or plain breadcrumbs

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1 medium cauliflower head

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Set aside.

Remove all leaves from cauliflower head. Cut cauliflower into florets, all roughly the same size. You can slice the large florets in half, if needed.

Melt butter and in a small bowl. Add garlic and stir in.

Place breadcrumbs, salt, pepper and Parmesan cheese in another bowl.

Dip each cauliflower piece into butter first, then to breadcrumbs.

Place each breaded piece on prepared baking sheet. Repeat until you use up all cauliflower.

Roast cauliflower for 35 to 32 minutes, or until the breading is golden brown.

Recipe Notes

This cauliflower can be served as a side dish or an appetizer along with a dipping sauce, like Ranch. This breading method prevents the coating mixture from falling off the cauliflower pieces. You can also pour the melted butter over cauliflower bites in a bowl and toss gently to coat. Then sprinkle with breading mixture and stir to coat. Bake as instructed in the recipe above.

www.crunchycreamysweet.com

Cauliflower Cheddar Biscuits

Ingredients

Cooking spray, for muffin tin

1 large head cauliflower

2 large eggs

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 c. shredded cheddar

1/2 c. freshly grated Parmesan

1 tbsp. freshly chopped parsley

2 tsp. baking powder

1/4 c. buttermilk

1/4 c. cornstarch

1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Directions

Preheat oven to 400° and spray a muffin tin with cooking spray. Grate cauliflower on small side of a box grater to form fine crumbs. Place in a clean dishtowel and squeeze out extra moisture.

In a large bowl, mix together grated cauliflower and eggs. Add garlic, cheddar, Parmesan, parsley, baking powder, buttermilk, and cornstarch. Season with red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper.

Drop a spoonful of cauliflower mixture into each muffin tin and bake until golden, about 25 to 30 minutes.

Serve warm with soup.

www.delish.com