Health screenings to be Wednesday at St. Anthony’s Church

Last Updated: November 7, 2018 at 12:26 pm

Residents living in and around the Walterboro can learn about the risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening. St. Anthony’s Catholic Church will host this community event on Nov. 14 at 925 S. Jefferies Blvd in Walterboro.

Screenings can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.

• HDL and LDL cholesterol levels

• Diabetes risk

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

• Kidney and thyroid function, and more.

Screenings are accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will work to create a package that is right for individuals based on age and risk factors. Also ask about the Wellness Gold Membership Program, which allows customers to get all the screenings now, but pay $19.95 a month.

Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.