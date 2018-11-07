Hawks fall in round one to Bobcats

Last Updated: November 7, 2018 at 12:00 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton Prep was eliminated in round one of the SCISA Lower-State playoff bracket Friday evening following a 42-22 loss to the No. 2 seed Carolina Academy (7-3, 3-1). The War Hawks finished the 2018 regular season 5-5 overall and 2-3 in Region II-A.

The War Hawks trailed early when the Bobcats capitalized on a turn-over to take an 8-0 lead. Gabe Barnes rallied for Colleton Prep, scoring a touchdown with 6:33 left in the second quarter (run failed) to leave the Hawks trailing by two points. Barnes found the end zone again just before the half, giving CPA a 14-8 advantage.

In the second half, the War Hawks trailed 22-14 with :54 left in the third quarter.

Barnes scored his third touchdown of the night (Drew Murdaugh, run) to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats answered with 6:52 left in the fourth to take a 30-22 lead and then added another touchdown with 4:08 on the clock.

The Bobcats put the game away when they added their final touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Gabe Barnes led with 136 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the night.

Drew Murdaugh had 87 yards and scored on a two-point conversion. Connor Morris successfully converted two-points for the War Hawks.

“It was a tough loss,” said Coach Rob Gorrell. “The first quarter couldn’t have gone any worse. I was proud of the way our team battled back to take a 14-8 lead at halftime. The kids showed a lot of heart. We then got down 22-14 and managed to come back with a big pass from Jordan Crosby to Connor Morris that set up the tying touchdown and two-point conversion.

“The game swung on their go-ahead drive,” said Gorrell. “We had them third-and-fifteen with five minutes left when they threw an incompletion — but we had a roughing-the-passer penalty that gave them a first down. A fake punt on a fourth-and-10 drive later, we left our defense on the field and just couldn’t get the guy down. A holding penalty on our next drive got us behind the chains and we never recovered. The bottom line is we did too much to ourselves to give us a chance to win. You can’t turn the ball over four times and expect to win a playoff game.

“It was a tough way to end the season,’ said Gorrell. “This is a very special group of players, especially our seniors. We will miss each one of them as they helped make this year what it was.

“It was a privilege to coach this group of players who cared so much about the game and played so hard for each other. Our coaches loved this team.”