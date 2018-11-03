Halloween event raises CPA funds

Colleton Preparatory Academy’s ninth annual Capital Campaign raised $55,000 for the school on Saturday Oct. 27 at Dove Field Plantation near Walterboro.

The event featured a Halloween theme, though “you didn’t have to dress up, many did. We had Star Lord and Gamora, Black Panther and Storm, a Top Gun Fighter Pilot, The Crown Royals, Al and Mae Capone, Race Car Flag Girl and the couple that took the win for the costume contest: Bert and Dolly,” said Lori Beard, event director.

Activities started at 6 p.m. with live entertainment.

A cook-off with all food donated to the cause featured the Yard Bird Cooking Team, led by JJ Lamb; Red Hot Chili Preppers, led by K.C. Campbell and Packy Burke; and Sauced Up, led by Nick Fargnoli and Kyle Strickland. Those attending voted and Red Hot Chili Preppers nudged out the close win.

“We greatly appreciate all these cooking teams did with providing a ton a great food for the event. Everything was delicious,” Beard said. “It was not a huge turnout at the event, but those that did, turned out in a big way! We had 37 sponsors and approximately 50 donors for the event, silent and live auctions. The sponsors, donors, volunteers and our community went above and beyond to make Colleton Prep’s Capital Campaign a success!”

“On behalf of CPA, I would like to thank all of the donors to our fundraiser Saturday night, and all of the people who helped make it happen,” said Heath Griffin, chairman of the CPA board. “We are truly blessed with support.”