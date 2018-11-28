Hadwin signs to Flying Fleet

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County Cougar Baseball had a historic day Tuesday Nov. 20 when four players inked scholarships to continue their academic and athletic career at the collegiate level.

One of those four seniors, right-handed pitcher Chase Hadwin, inked his NLI to continue his career for Erskine College in Due West. The NCAA Division II Flying Fleet participates in Conference Carolinas.

The signing was the culmination of a 13-year journey for Hadwin, who came up through the recreational league and has been playing the game of baseball since he was four.

A three-year varsity letterman and six-year program veteran, Hadwin will complete his senior season for the Cougars this spring. He was named Cougar Junior Varsity MVP (2016) and was a member of the Dixie Boys State Championship team (2015) from Hampton.

Recently committing to the Flying Fleet over Limestone College, Hadwin acknowledges Erskine felt like family to him. “While I was there on a visit, they truly made me feel like a part of the family,” he said. “It just felt like a place that would not only make me a better player, but also a better person. I feel like I can contribute by being a team guy and sacrificing myself when necessary for the betterment of the team.

“Academics were also a major consideration when it came time to make my decision,” said Hadwin. “Erskine had a great program in which I choose to major.”

Across his years on the diamond, Hadwin naturally credits his success to a host of coaches along the way, including Ryan Mingin, Corey Mingin, Jermale Paige, Chad Gleaton, Paul Pye and his father, Jason Hadwin.

“I’d really like to thank everyone who has been there for me since day one, pushing me to be the best person and baseball player I could be,” said Hadwin. “To all the coaches and families that were part of my journey, I thank you. I would especially like to thank my family for always pushing me and encouraging me to be a great young man while playing the game I love.”

Boasting a 3.5 GPA, Hadwin is the son of Jason and Ashley Hadwin. He plans to pursue an undergraduate degree at Erskine and hopes to become a physical therapist.