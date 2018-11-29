Green Pond home heavily damaged in fire

Last Updated: November 28, 2018 at 4:06 pm

A Green Pond Home was heavily damaged in a morning fire the morning of Nov. 27.

At 9:11 a.m., a passerby notified 9-1-1 operators that the residence located at 1332 Magwood Bryant Road was on fire. The first fire crew on the scene found the singlewide mobile home about half involved in fire. The northern end of the structure had already collapsed.

Firefighter-paramedics deployed two hand lines and made entry through the front door. They had the fire knocked down in about 15 minutes and remained on the scene performing overhaul for two hours. Water supply was provided to firefighters with water tenders.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but appeared to have started in the bedroom at the end of the structure.