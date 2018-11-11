God’s house must be respected | Faith

Over the past few decades, my heart has just grieved for the way that I have seen some people enter the church, and the unbecoming things that they do in it as well.

Because I am a woman, I am going to focus on the women first. I have seen women come into the sanctuary with dresses and skirts that are so short and tight that it appears they can hardly breathe. If they were to bend over, nothing at all would be left to the imagination of the “gawking” males. Further, some come with few or no undergarments, and blouses and dresses cut so low that almost everything is readily revealed. Some of the makeup is thick enough to carve, and some of the hairstyles and hair colors are so exotic that they send some of the children into a humorous frenzy.

There have been times that I have seen such provocative dressing in the church that when some of the women walk in, the pastor loses his train of thought and can’t seem to regain it.

Usually these women come very late, making a “grand” entrance. Some of the fingernail lengths are so long that these women could easily scratch those around them without having to go to hardly any trouble to move their hands. Further, some of the nail colors and designs are so gaudy to the point that they are blinding.

And Lord have mercy — don’t let some of them go to a funeral. I feel sorry for the male morticians! This type of dressing has no place in God’s House! Just stick with me; there is a very important point to this message.

Too many men enter the sanctuary with sagging pants or those that are big enough for two people. I have seen men sit in church with hats on and caps turned backwards. For the younger men, some of them wear “crazy” socks that make the little boys point and laugh hilariously. Some wear jeans with holes cut in them big enough that others could easily put their hands through them.

Many men do not wear belts to church. Some of their sneakers are real “attention-getters!” Finally, some of the t-shirts they wear are plastered with worldly slogans.

Again, this type of dressing has no place in God’s House! God’s House is a place of worship and praise — not a place for a fashion show, comedy hour or promiscuity. Some will use the excuse, “The Bible says come as you are.” However, the exact phrase, “Come as you are,” is not used in the Bible. God does want the sinner to come as he is to Him, but that is a reference to the heart. God looks at the heart, but man looks at the outer appearance. So don’t get it confused.

God did say, “Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28 ESV). Isaiah 1:18 (ESV) affirms, ‘“Come now, let us reason together,’ says the Lord, ‘though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red like crimson, they shall become like wool.’”

Further, in Luke 5:30-32 (ESV) it states, “And the Pharisees and their scribes grumbled at his disciples, saying, ‘Why do you eat and drink with tax collectors and sinners?’ And Jesus answered them, ‘Those who are well have no need of a physician, but those who are sick. I have not come to call the righteous but sinners to repentance.’”

Therefore, when Jesus made reference to the “sick,” He was speaking of those who were “spiritually sick” and needed to be saved.

Then what does the Word say about how we should adorn ourselves in God’s House and in other public places?

I Timothy 2:9-10 (ESV) tells us, “Likewise also that women should adorn themselves in respectable apparel, with modesty and self-control, not with braided hair and gold or pearls or costly attire, but with what is proper for women who profess godliness — with good works.”

Deuteronomy 22:5 (ESV) says, “A woman shall not wear a man’s garment, nor shall a man put on a woman’s cloak, for whoever does these things is an abomination to the LORD your God.”

I Corinthians 6:19-20 (ESV) goes on to say, “Or do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, whom you have from God? You are not your own, for you were bought with a price. So glorify God in your body.”

Now you have it! God’s House must be respected. Do not enter His sanctuary in just any kind of way.

One last point — confusion and chaos are unbecoming in God’s House. His sanctuary is a place of peace, love, harmony and “a hospital for the spiritually sick.” Congregants have been known to physically fight and stir up arguments in God’s House. This is not of God and is not pleasing in His sight. When this happens in the church, it runs people away and turns others away who would come. Life is too short for foolishness, so the church is not the place for such.

The Word says in I Corinthians 14:33 (ESV), “For God is not a God of confusion but of peace…” If you are holy, then you will not stir up confusion in the church because the Word further says in I Peter 1:14-16 (ESV), “As obedient children, do not be conformed to the passions of your former ignorance, but as he who called you is holy, you also be holy in all your conduct, since it is written, ‘“You shall be holy, for I am holy.’”

Consequently, God’s House must be respected!

Have a wonderfully blessed week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)