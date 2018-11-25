Give God thanks daily for the little things

Last Updated: November 20, 2018 at 9:59 am

Today in our nation, we pause to celebrate another Thanksgiving, a special day of giving thanks with family and friends. However, giving thanks is something that we, as Christians, should do on a daily basis.

Many of us worship God who bestows grace, mercy and favor on us every day, and we don’t always deserve it. As we celebrate this special holiday, enjoying our scrumptious meals, conversations, and time together, think about those who will not and cannot partake of such.

Remember to thank God for the little things, but do that daily, because He deserves our thanks and praise, no matter how many times a day that we do it. “And whatever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him,” (Colossians 3:17 ESV). Further, Psalm 100:4 (ESV) says, “Enter his gates with thanksgiving, and his courts with praise! Give thanks to him; bless his name!”

I read an illustration on Facebook, “10 Signs You’re Doin’ Well in Life,” and I want to share it with you, along with a verse of Scripture to support each one and a comment. The illustration closes with “Be thankful for the little things.”

“You have a roof over your head.” Isaiah 25:4 (ESV) “For you have been a stronghold to the poor, a stronghold to the needy in his distress, a shelter from the storm and a shade from the heat…” There are people in this country living in tents, battling the elements, as a result of the recent hurricanes. Also, entire communities have lost their homes in the California wildfires.

“You ate today.” Genesis 9:3 (ESV) “Every moving thing that lives shall be food for you. And as I gave you the green plants, I give you everything.” Right here in this nation of plenty, there are people who eat out of garbage cans. They won’t get the chance to sit with family to eat dinner on this holiday and many other days.

“You have a good heart.” Proverbs 4:23 (ESV) “Keep your heart with all vigilance, for from it flow the springs of life.” If you do have a good heart, show it in the deeds that you do for others and say something daily to encourage somebody.

“You wish good for others.” Hebrews 13:6 (ESV) “Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God.” As you wish good for others, do good for them as well. It is sad to say, but when some people are going through some challenging times, there are those who judge them and do nothing to lift their or their families’ spirits. It would be wise to “be careful of the stones that you throw.”

“You have clean water.” Isaiah 44:3 (ESV) “For I will pour water on the thirsty land, and streams on the dry ground; I will pour my Spirit upon your offspring, and my blessing on your descendants.” Each time that you drink a glass of clean water, think about the people of Flint, Mich., and their water situation.

“Someone cares for you.” John 15:13 (ESV) “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.” When you are there for others and show them that you care, this pleases God.

“You forgive others.” Mark 11:25 (ESV) “And whenever you stand praying, forgive, if you have anything against anyone, so that your Father also who is in heaven may forgive you your trespasses.” If you refuse to forgive others, then don’t expect forgiveness for the wrong that you have done.

“You have clothes to wear.” Genesis 3:21 (ESV) “And the LORD God made for Adam and for his wife garments of skins and clothed them.” When I saw this, I thought a lot about children. There are so many children who go to school each day with a couple of outfits, and they have to be washed over and over again, just so they will have something to wear. If you have a week’s worth of clothes to wear, be thankful because you surpass many.

“You stay in faith.” Galatians 5:16 (ESV) “But I say, walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh.” Remaining faithful to God will get you through tough times. It is through these times that God wants to know if you love and trust Him.

“You’re breathing.” Psalm 27:13 (ESV) “I believe that I shall look upon the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living!” As you breathe, many families are grieving. Because you are still here, you have a chance to get right with God!

Have a wonderfully blessed Thanksgiving and week, and never leave home without Him!

(Anna Bright is a minister and educator in Walterboro. She can be reached at abrightcolumn@lowcountry.com)