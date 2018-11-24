Geiger named president of AAfPE

Last Updated: November 20, 2018 at 11:00 am

Savannah Technical College Paralegal Studies Department Head Debra Mitchell Geiger, Esq., was elected president-elect for the American Association for Paralegal Education (AAfPE). The election was held at the 37th annual AAfPE Conference. Her term as president begins in 2019 at the conclusion of the annual conference in Detroit, Mich. She just completed a three-year term on the AAfPE Board of Directors as director of associate programs.

“As an attorney, I am committed to serving my community,” said Geiger. “As a paralegal educator, I have the opportunity to encourage student civic engagement through academic service learning and community-based learning experiences. I am honored to serve as a member of AAfPE’s board of directors, and I look forward to supporting its continued pursuit of that mission.”

With over 400 members, AAfPE is the nation’s largest and continuously operating organization whose mission is to provide greater access to legal services by promoting quality paralegal and legal studies education.

Geiger is admitted to practice law in the State of Georgia and has general practice experience. Geiger earned her law degree from the Levin College of Law at the University of Florida and her MBA from Mercer University. She is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, Savannah Bar Association and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She is the daughter of Billy and Elizabeth Mitchell of Green Pond.

STC’s paralegal studies program prepares students for a career in the paralegal profession. The knowledge and skills emphasized in the paralegal studies program include ethical obligations, research in state and federal law, legal correspondence preparation, family law matters, basic concepts of real property law, criminal law and procedure, civil litigation, substantive contract law and wills, trusts and probate. Paralegals, also called legal assistants, work closely with attorneys, judges, prosecutors or public defenders. Graduates receive a paralegal studies associate of applied technology degree.

Contact Geiger at 912.443.5715 or dgeiger@savannahtech.edu for more information or visit: www.savannahtech.edu/ParalegalStudies.