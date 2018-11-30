Funding to improve Black Street security

Last Updated: November 27, 2018 at 4:26 pm

A $60,000 state grant is going to be put to work at Black Street Early Childhood Center.

The money, allocated to fund life safety infrastructure for school facilities projects, will be used to improve the security at the childhood center.

School Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster said the goal at Black Street Early Childhood Center is to create a secure entry access point identical to those at the elementary schools.

FWA Group will handle the design of the new entrance at Black Street. The Hilton Head architectural firm was also hired to handle the design work to retrofit the former Forest Circle Middle School facility into a centralized office facility, as well as a new home for the school district’s adult education program and alternative education program.

Foster said once the architectural firm has finished its work on the centralized office facility, FWA will finalize the design of the new main entrance for Black Street Early Childhood Learning Center.

The district also submitted two additional life safety funding requests to replace all of the existing door hardware and create a lock-down access entry point at the middle school and to install additional security cameras at the elementary schools to increase coverage.

At this time, Foster said, the district has not received any correspondence on these additional funding priorities.