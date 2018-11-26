Frankie Garner | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Frankie Garner

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

EDISTO BEACH – Mr. Herman Frankie Garner, age 66, entered into rest Saturday afternoon, November 24, 2018.

Born November 6, 1952, in Augusta, Georgia, he was the devoted son of the late Bill and Evelyn Price Garner.

A Celebration of Frankie’s Life will be held at a later date to be announced.