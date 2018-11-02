Forest Hills Elementary celebrates Unity Day
by The Press and Standard | November 2, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: October 31, 2018 at 12:48 pm
Students at Forest Hills Elementary School participated in Unity Day Assembly on Oct. 24. The anti-bullying program included the Colleton County Middle School Step Team; anti-bullying skits by Caroline Magas, Shamariah Salley, Preston Clark and Donnell Daniels; and speaker Sterling Hicks. T-shirts for the event were designed and made by FHE student Arjahn Garrett (Uno Kid.)
