Fleeing motorist runs out of gas

Last Updated: November 27, 2018 at 4:15 pm

A multi-county chase that ended when the fleeing motorist ran out of gas in Summerville resulted in the driver facing multiple charges.

Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were conducting saturation patrols in an area that has been the scene of recent burglaries when a traffic stop was attempted on Sidneys Road at 1:34 a.m. on Nov. 27.

The driver of the 2012 Nissan Altima containing three occupants failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit began.

The pursuit travelled into Dorchester County and eventually into Summerville. Throughout the pursuit, the suspect vehicle reportedly reached speeds over 110 miles per hour and went head-on with approaching vehicles. Officers reported they watched as the occupants threw items out of the vehicle in multiple locations.

The vehicle eventually ran out of gas near the 100 block of West Fifth Street in Summerville and law enforcement officers detained the three occupants.

The driver, Taylor Victoria Sanders, 23 of Walterboro, was arrested and charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving while under suspension and traffic violations.

The remaining passengers were questioned and released pending an ongoing investigation.

The vehicle was impounded and a search warrant is being executed to search the contents in regard to the ongoing burglary investigation.

Deputies were able to recover some of the items that were allegedly tossed during the pursuit and have identified them as bags of hypodermic needles. The bags of suspected narcotics that were reported tossed during the pursuit were not recovered.

Sanders is currently being housed at the Colleton County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.