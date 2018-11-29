Five injured in Jefferies Highway crash
by The Press and Standard | November 29, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: November 28, 2018 at 2:14 pm
A multiple vehicle crash in the 11300 block of Jefferies Highway sent five victims to the Colleton Medical Center the evening of Nov. 20.
The accident involving two passenger cars and a small SUV shut down the highway, keeping it closed for approximately two hours while the South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash.
Two local men, each driving a passenger car, and the three members of a Florida family who occupied the SUV were transported to the Colleton Medical Center’s Emergency Department for treatment of their injuries.
Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene to assist with traffic control.
