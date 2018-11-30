Firehouse holiday

The kitchen at Colleton County Fire-Rescue’s Station 19 was working overtime Thanksgiving Day.

The fire station on Thunderbolt Drive became the home base for the effort to ensure those fire department personnel working on the holiday didn’t miss out on a traditional Thanksgiving feast.

Members of the fire department’s “C” shift joined forces with the flight crew of C.A.R.E. Flight in preparing the meal and desserts.

A firefighter brought a smoker to the fire station to smoke a turkey, while others prepared the ham. Firefighters’ families arrived bearing loads of the traditional dishes that joined the turkey and ham on the holiday dinner table.

There was stuffing and dressing, green bean casserole and all the other fixings. “There were a lot of dishes,” said Fire Chief Barry McRoy.

The fire department personnel assigned to Station 19 ate their holiday dinner first and then hit the road.

They went to another fire station and took over providing fire and medical coverage for that area, allowing those assigned to that station the chance to travel to Station 19 for their Thanksgiving dinner.

McRoy said it took about three hours to get all the on-duty personnel fed. In some cases, members of the firefighters’ families came to Station 19 to share the holiday dinner with their loved ones.

“Everyone enjoyed the meal and reflected on the many things they are grateful for on this day of Thanksgiving,” McRoy said.