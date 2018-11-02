FFA at tractor competition

Members of the Colleton FFA Chapter traveled to Columbia on Oct. 16 to compete in the state Tractor Safety and Operations Career Development Event.

Colleton FFA placed eighth in the event. Team members included Wesley Bryan, Jamie Nettles, Thomas Sumner and Andrew Godley. Matt and Robin Lutton are the agriculture teachers and FFA advisors for the Colleton FFA Chapter.

Students in this event were required to demonstrate the correct usage of agricultural equipment while observing all standard safety practices. Career Development Events (CDEs) build on what is learned in agricultural classes and encourage members to put their knowledge into practice.

The 2018 S.C. FFA State Tractor Safety and Operations Career Development Event was sponsored by STEC Equipment of Anderson.

South Carolina agricultural education serves more than 12,000 students across the state. Students receive instruction in one of five different pathways within the agriculture, food and natural resources career cluster. The South Carolina FFA Association is comprised of over 7,000 members across the state. The mission of the S.C. FFA Association is to develop premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.