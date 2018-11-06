FestiVELO bicycling begins Wednesday
by The Press and Standard | November 6, 2018 11:20 am
FestiVELO XXI 2018 will be Wednesday-Sunday Nov. 7-11 throughout the county. Bicyclists may ride various flat and scenic routes along with various events at the Colleton Museum.
