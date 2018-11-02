Fall Festival offers fun for everyone

Last Updated: October 31, 2018 at 12:30 pm

Large crowds enjoyed Saturday’s Fall Festival at downtown Walterboro. Arts and crafts, food vendors, face painting, hay rides, political hopefuls, a hay maze, pumpkin patch and petting zoo were just some of the activities.

“It was a wonderful day. The weather held out for us,” said Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce President Jeremy Ware. “The festival is a really, really good thing. This year’s was better than last.”

“Highly Educated Band” entertained the crowd from 1-3 p.m. Carlyle Griffin, a graduate of Colleton County High School and student at Clemson University, is a featured vocalist with the group. Many in the crowd enjoying the music were family, friends and former teachers of the singer.

The Walterboro City Appearance Board sponsored a Pumpkin Carving Contest for boys and girls 8-12 years old. The contest was co-sponsored by Walmart, the Colleton County Arts Council and BI-LO. Thirty-five pumpkins were carved. Board members Dana Cheney, David Nay and Talika Mock awarded first place to Zachary Shaffer.

“We’ll see everyone again next year,” said Ware. “This has become a fall tradition that our community looks forward to hosting.”