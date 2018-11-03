Fall festival held at Doctors Creek

Last Updated: October 31, 2018 at 1:05 pm

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

Jerry and Jane Immel from Black Creek brought three of these antique tractors to the Doctor’s Creek Fall Festival, Car and Tractor Show held Saturday at the church. Kevin Blattel won best in show for his 1948 Ford. About 250 people with 30 vehicles attended. Church members cooked 179 hamburgers and 179 hotdogs for visitors. Children had a variety of games to choose from including a jump castle, fishing booth, dart throw, cornhole and a hayride. Everything was free from entry in the vehicle show to food and drinks. “This is our way of giving back to the community,” said Fred Crosby who organized the event. Trophies were awarded in the vehicle show and children received prizes in the games. “We had a really great time,” Crosby said.