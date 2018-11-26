Evelyn Walker | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Last Updated: November 26, 2018 at 10:01 am

Evelyn Walker

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

NORTH CHARLESTON: Mrs. Evelyn Woods Walker, wife of the late Charles Herbert Walker, passed away early Monday morning, November 19, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving daughters. She was 94.

Mrs. Walker was born in Colleton County January 22, 1924 a daughter of William Benjamin Woods and Eliza Annie Snead Woods. As a young woman, she supported the war effort entertaining troops with her tap dancing skills. She married her husband after the war, and spent her life as a devoted wife and mother, and was always considered the caregiver of her immediate and extended family. She was a lifelong member of Black Creek Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School and was a member of the Women’s Missionary Union. Throughout her life she was an avid reader, and loved spending time doing word puzzles and enjoying the beauty of the birds she fed.

She is survived by her daughters, Melanie Walker Oswald (Donald) of North Charleston, and Sharon Walker Murdaugh (David) of Moncks Corner. There are two grandchildren, Matthew B. and Nathaniel C. Oswald, one step-grandson David Murdaugh Jr., and two step-great-grandsons Preston and Payton Murdaugh. She was preceded in death by her siblings Frederick T. Woods, William Harold Woods, Pauline Woods Stroupe, and Mary Woods Walker, as well as by a special niece, Barbara Elliott. She is survived by a host of loving nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services were held Wednesday afternoon, November 21, 2018 at 1:00 at the Black Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Parker-Rhoden funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro.