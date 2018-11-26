Evelyn Paul | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | November 26, 2018 10:31 am
Evelyn Bednar Paul
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
SMOAKS – Mrs. Evelyn Bednar Paul, 92, of Smoaks, entered into rest Saturday morning, November 24, 2018.
Born September 27, 1926, in Calumet City, Illinois, she was a daughter of the late Fay and Hazel Forburger Ault.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 26, 2018, at Ehrhardt Southern Methodist Church, 13667 Broxton Bridge Road, Ehrhardt. Interment will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at Graham Memorial Park, Cemetery Road, Graham North Carolina.
