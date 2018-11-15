Evanesce: Making fast food packages disappear

Last Updated: November 14, 2018 at 10:08 am

New industry hopes to be up and running by June.

Douglas A. Horne, the president and chief executive officer of Evanesce Packaging Solutions, was in Walterboro last week, checking on the status of becoming Colleton County’s newest manufacturing resident.

As much as possible, the Canada-based company is working to get its first large-scale plant in operation as soon as possible.

Asked to explain the first word in the company’s name, Horne said “evanesce is a verb that means to vaporize or disappear, which is our business and what we will do here.”

Evanesce Packaging Solutions will bring to its plant in the Colleton County Commerce Park, a “technology quite novel, quite different.”

“We have a compostable packaging material that I view as the future,” Horne said. Their product, he explained, could replace food industry packaging materials made of polystyrene, “which had a life cycle in our waste facilities of over 500 years.”

The company’s packaging will meet compostable standards that requires it to compost in 90 days. “Ours actually is faster than that under compost conditions, which include moisture, heat and microbial. The shelf life of our product is two years; under compost conditions our product breaks down in about 40 days.”

Current testing, he added, is expected to show that its packaging will be acceptable in backyard compost piles. Evanesce Packaging Solutions product is all-organic — “it comes from earth, goes back to the earth.”

Evanesce’s packaging has been attracting potential customers. That increasing interest led the company to keep adjusting its proposal in terms of size, investment and employment while negotiating with county, regional and state economic development officials. When the negotiations were completed and the announcement made, Evanesce was making a $70 million investment in a facility the company promised will have 368 employees within five years.

That customer interest was also the reason the company is making every effort to fast track the final build of the spec building being purchased from the county.

“They are waiting for us,” Horne said of the company’s customers. “It is not a case of build it and they will come — they are coming before it is built.”

Polystyrene food packaging became the standard in the food preparation business because it was low cost, Horne explained.

Those companies have been looking for a greener product from suppliers but the alternatives that came to the market were all expensive, were not competitive.

Evanesce’s product closes that gap. A steak meat tray provided by the company, Horne said, “is about four-and-a-half cents, not a lot more than what you are paying now. That price competiveness is the key to making this work.”

Horne pulled out a meat tray and institutional meal tray to show off some of the company’s expanding product line.

Evanesce is in the final stages of developing a fast food container that will meet the needs of those companies. “We are working on a hinge,” Horne said. “We need to get to point where it works 99.99 percent of the time.”

Also in the development pipeline are bowls and cups. They will be more attractive to customers because they are greener, inexpensive and insulated.

“We can mold any product,” Horne said.

Evanesce products, he explained, “have a lot of cool properties that you can’t do with Styrofoam. You can put this in the oven, you can freeze it. You can put it in a microwave and it doesn’t break down.”

When it came time to look for a location for Evanesce Packaging Solutions’ first large-scale manufacturing facilities, Horne said, the company considered possible locations in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. “We spent a lot of time figuring out the best spot for us, but we always came back to this area.” Having the company’s first plant just off I-95 was one of the biggest benefits of choosing Colleton County.

The company will market its product line in North America. “Basically, the market here is so large that we won’t be able to come close to fulfilling it ourselves.”

Evanesce is in the process of deciding on where to build two other large-scale plants. They envision one in the western United States and one in Canada.

Horne said the company expects to close on the 100,000-square-foot spec building in the coming weeks. The closing was delayed while the company worked to determine how much additional acreage will needed to supply employee parking, as well as access for trucks delivering its raw material and then transporting the finished product.

“Basically the civil work, engineering and design work is substantially completed,” Horne said.

The company is also continuing to work with its equipment supplier on how the plant’s 12 production lines will be arrayed inside the building.

Horne said the production lines and office space will use up all of the available space in the spec building — but the building was constructed so it could be expanded in size. Horne expects that might be necessary as the Colleton County operation grows.

Horne hopes that the contractor bid packages will be ready in the next couple of weeks, and the company would like to award construction bids in late January or early February.

The current plan is to have the machines delivered and installed by June 1.

As the plan has been progressing on the building, Evanesce has hired management personnel and is in the process of adding training staff.

The current plan is to begin hiring the initial staff in February or March. The process for applying for those manufacturing posts has not been finalized.