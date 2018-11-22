Empty Bowls raises funds for food banks
by The Press and Standard | November 22, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: November 20, 2018 at 10:48 am
The annual Empty Bowls soup lunch/supper was held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church’s Trinity Hall last week. The bowls are made by local artists and are included in the meal price. The event raises funds which are donated to Colleton County food banks.
