Emma Polk | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Emma Polk

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Miss Emma Lee Polk, 76, of Yemassee, passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at Pruitt Health in Walterboro.

Born March 7, 1942 in Colleton County and was a daughter of the late Palmer Polk and Dorothy Stanley Polk.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 17, 2018 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment followed in Black Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.