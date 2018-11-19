Emma Polk | Obituaries | The Press and Standard
by Myiah Blakeney | November 19, 2018 10:28 am
Emma Polk
Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory
Miss Emma Lee Polk, 76, of Yemassee, passed away Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at Pruitt Health in Walterboro.
Born March 7, 1942 in Colleton County and was a daughter of the late Palmer Polk and Dorothy Stanley Polk.
Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 17, 2018 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment followed in Black Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.