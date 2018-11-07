Edwards tapped to lead Cougar softball program

By CINDY CROSBY

Tavara Edwards has been named as the head varsity softball coach for Colleton County High School.

Edwards will inherit a solid team for her inaugural debut as the head coach of the Lady Cougars. Colleton County finished the 2018 season with a 15-10 overall record and went 6-4 in Region 8-AAAA, finishing in third place in the region and the top 10 in AAAA statewide. The Lady Cougars advanced to the championship game of the District V playoffs, where they forced the “if” game against Chapin before being eliminated.

Edwards graduated from Walterboro High School in 2000 with a 4.0 GPA and was a member of the National Honor Society. A third-baseman, she played under former Lady Cougar Head Softball Coach Rusty Adams and went on to play collegiately for two years at Claflin University (2000-02). She completed her psychology degree at Argosy University and is on track to earn a master’s in psychology with a minor in criminal justice this May.

Her coaching experience includes the Colleton County Recreational League, a local community team, a travel team (Lowcountry Breeze), North Walterboro Christian, and most recently as the head junior varsity coach for Colleton County.

Edwards will have big shoes to fill as she steps into a role held by Coach Rusty Adams, who announced his second retirement last spring. As head coach of the varsity program across 35 years, Adams had an unparalleled 579 wins, 16 region titles and was instrumental in helping at least 57 female athletes toward a collegiate career.

Colleton County District Athletic Director Leon Hammond announced Edwards’ hiring saying, “She worked under Coach Adams over the past two seasons and has years of experience, as a coach and player. She spoke in great detail during her interview about growing the girls holistically as positive citizens for the future. Coach Edwards is a detective in Jasper County during the day.

“I look forward to helping her build a quality coaching staff,” said Hammond. “I expect her to continue to build upon the quality program Coach Adams built here at CCHS.”