Edisto Land Trust oyster roast this Sunday

Last Updated: October 31, 2018 at 12:55 pm

The Edisto Island Open Land Trust’s annual oyster roast, set for Sunday Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. at Sand Creek Farm just off of National Scenic Byway 174, is setting up to be another sell-out event. Tickets are selling faster than ever before, with only about 100 still available.

Guests will savor all the delicacies of a traditional Lowcountry oyster roast on a working farm at Edisto Island. The property, owned by the Crawford family, has been permanently protected by the Edisto Island Open Land Trust.

Jamie Westendorff of Charleston Outdoor Catering will serve steamed oysters, along with a Lowcountry buffet. Oysters, complimentary beer and wine, and live music from a local favorite, Edisto Gumbo, are all on tap.

The event raises critical funds for conservation efforts on and around Edisto.

This year’s title sponsor is The Huffines Company with additional support from Enterprise Bank of S.C., PURE Insurance, Preferred Quality Painting, My Native Dreams Art and Craft Studio, 1st Federal of South Carolina, A-C Electric, Southwest Airlines, the Jimenez and Pate Financial Group and Nelson Printing.

Advance ticket purchase is required. Edisto Island Open Land Trust member rate is $45/each. Non-members are $60/each. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $75/each and children ages 6-12 are $10. Call 843-869-9004 to purchase tickets or visit online at www.edisto.org.