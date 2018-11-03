Don’t forget to set your clocks back
Daylight Savings Time ends Sunday at 2 a.m., so don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night! And don’t forget to check the batteries in your smoke alarms – winter is coming.
