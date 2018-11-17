Don’t add a fire to Thanksgiving dinner

Last Updated: November 16, 2018 at 8:55 am

No one plans on accidents during the Thanksgiving holiday, but they can happen when people are not careful while cooking. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, Thanksgiving Day is the peak day for home cooking fires. Overall, cooking equipment was involved in 77% of reported home fires.

“It’s important to follow safety tips to protect yourself, your family and home especially if you are using a turkey fryer,” states Dr. Suzanne Echemendia-Wirth, Emergency Department Physician with Colleton Medical Center. “Fryers should only be used outdoors, wear oven mitts when taking food out of the oven or fryer, keep small children out of the kitchen and away from the fryer, and make sure all burners and fryers are turned off when cooking is complete.”

Follow these safety measures if using a turkey fryer:

Always use your fryer outdoors, a safe distance from buildings and any other flammable materials.

Never use a fryer in your garage or on a wooden deck or other flammable surface.

Make sure the fryer stands on a flat surface to reduce accidental tipping.

Keep small children, pets and roughhousing away from the fryer, even a slight bump can be disastrous.

Wear oven mitts and keep the pot lid handy to smother any flames – don’t throw water on them.

Properly thaw the turkey before frying.

Never leave the fryer unattended.

If using an oil-filled fryer:

Avoid oil spill over by not overfilling the pot.

Turn off the flame when lowering the turkey into the oil.