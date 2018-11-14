Does your child play sports? Ways to keep them safe

If your child plays sports, protecting them from in-game injuries is probably something you think about a lot. The caregivers at Colleton Medical Center and Edisto Orthopedics and Sports Medicine think about it too and want to help your kids be as safe as possible during the game and all year long.

“Protecting kids who play sports from in-game injuries can feel like an uphill battle for parents,” says Dr. Lawrence Conley from Edisto Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. “But parents can do more than just buy the right gear and equipment for their kids.”

Ultimately, some accidents can’t be prevented — but doing everything you can in advance goes a long way to getting your kids back in the game as quickly as possible after those accidents happen. So here are some ways you can protect your young athlete before, during and after the game:

n Get a pre-season sports physical. “This isn’t the same as an annual physical,” cautions Conley. “During a sports physical, your doctor will look for things related to athletic issues, not just overall health and wellness.” This is “must-do” if you want to make sure kids are prepared for the season.

n Keep healthy habits all year. “Parents often think if their kids play sports then they’re getting all the exercise and activity they need, but that simply isn’t the case,” says Conley. Kids need to eat a balanced diet, stay hydrated and keep active during the off-season as well or they can get injured more easily once they start playing again.

n Don’t encourage “playing through the pain.” Whether it’s an ankle sprain or a simple feeling of illness, kids shouldn’t be allowed or encouraged to play if they don’t feel their best. In fact, “playing through a head injury is one of the worst things kids can do because they can cause themselves permanent brain damage or worse,” says Conley.

The best advice parents can follow is to do what they can to help their kids stay safe and healthy, and then let them have fun, because that’s what playing sports is all about!