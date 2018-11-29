Decorating for the holidays
by The Press and Standard | November 29, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: November 27, 2018 at 4:11 pm
Members of Colleton Fire-Rescue got out their bows, garlands and wreaths to adorn the front of the Colleton County Courthouse for the holiday season this week.
