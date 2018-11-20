Crime Reports

Last Updated: November 20, 2018 at 10:27 am

Tools taken

from construction project

A man contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office the morning of Nov. 16 to report that a residence he was renovating had been burglarized recently.

The man said he was last at the home on Nov. 11.

When he returned at about 7 a.m. on Nov. 11, he found that the residence and a shed had been broken into and a variety of items taken.

The thieves also took a 10-foot long trailer from the yard valued at $1,025.

Also missing were a $60 hand dolly, a $649 generator, a $350 circular saw, a $465 saw table, a $338 circular saw, four drills worth $560, three hammers worth $10, a $130 reciprocating saw, a $600 tool box, a $300 battery charging station, 12 CO2 gas containers worth $30, HVAC parts worth $30, a $40 cooler, a $269 pressure washer, a $350 paint sprayer, a $400 nail gun, a $200 nail gun, a $200 stapler and a $150 tool box.

No charges filed in altercation

A member of the sheriff’s office responding to an aggravated assault report spotted the suspects’ vehicles on Cottageville Highway the morning of Nov. 16.

The initial call reported an assault at the Stop and Go Express at 1825 Wichman St.

As he was headed to the business, the deputy spotted the two vehicles that were seen leaving the area: a white car and a red truck.

The two vehicles had pulled off the roadway in the 100 block of Sidneys Road and one of the occupants was swinging a stick at two other males.

The disturbance ended when the deputy pulled up. None of those involved in the incident wanted to file charges.

Home hit

by burglars

A Furlong Drive resident arrived home the afternoon of Nov. 18 to find that thieves had targeted his home.

Sometime between Nov. 16 and Nov. 18, someone kicked in a door to gain entrance to the home and removed two televisions worth $550, a $200 laptop, a computer tablet worth $125, speakers worth $200 and cash.

Sheriff’s Office

investigating

shooting report

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 1600 block of Hampton Street Nov. 18 at 11:32 p.m. to investigate an earlier shooting incident.

The victim said that he was at a home in the area and after he left, he was followed by another vehicle.

When he turned onto Hampton Street, the man told a deputy, when the man in the other car fired 5-7 shots at his car, hitting it once.

That man provided the deputy a nickname of a potential suspect but said he did not to file a police report on the incident.

Car reported stolen

An officer with the Walterboro Police Department was sent to Chandler Street Nov. 17 at about noon to collect information on a stolen motor vehicle.

The victim told police he last saw his vehicle parked behind his residence the night before.

The man said the missing 1999 silver Toyota Landcruiser contained a 1954 D18 Martin guitar worth approximately $5,000 and real estate training material.

The car was unlocked and the keys under the seat when it was taken.