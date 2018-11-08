Crime Reports

Last Updated: November 7, 2018 at 10:47 am

Stabbing report investigated

Members of the Walterboro Police Department were called to the 200 block East Washington Street Nov. 1 shortly after 9:30 p.m. to investigate an alleged assault.

The first officer on the scene found a man sitting in the roadway, bleeding from a wound to his left inner thigh. He reportedly told the officer he had been stabbed by an employee of the Main Street Grill at 256 E. Washington St.

Officers interviewed four employees of the grill, who reportedly said the man had been refusing to leave after being told that the business was going to close for the night.

A scuffle broke out, and one of the employees told police she sustained a cut on the forearm and was bitten on the finger.

Officers unsuccessfully searched the area for a knife.

The wounded man was transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is continuing.

Stolen car

recovered

A Florida woman was arrested following a police chase in the early morning hours of Nov. 3.

A Walterboro Police Department officer was working patrol on Snider’s Highway when a vehicle pulled out of parking lot Nov. 3 at 3:40 a.m. and began heading northbound on Snider’s Highway, reportedly at a high rate of speed.

The officer reported the fleeing car was allegedly traveling 100 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone. He could not catch up to the vehicle but was able to get the vehicle license plate number.

A computer check showed that the car had been reported stolen from Kingsland, Ga.

The chase moved onto Hampton Street, Robertson Boulevard and Bells Highway with members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office joining the chase.

Two attempts were made to use spike strips to flatten the fleeing vehicle’s tires. The second attempt at Bells Highway and Lowcountry Highway was successful.

The male driver jumped out the car and ran for the woods. The female passenger was detained. A canine search for the driver was unsuccessful.

About six hours later, members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were back on Bell’s Highway, this time at its intersection with Red Root Road.

A man believed to the suspect in the early chase was being given a ride into Walterboro when he jumped out of the vehicle and once again fled into the woods.

Another canine search was organized by the sheriff’s office but he again eluded the searchers.

The incident led to the arrest of the passenger, Valerie Mateocavrera, 19, of Fort Myers, Fla., on a possession of a stolen vehicle charge.

Car disappears from Chandler Street

City police were called to a Chandler Street home Nov. 4 at about 10:30 p.m. after a woman discovered her car was missing.

The woman said she arrived home at about 9:44 p.m. and went into the home to obtain some clothes. When she went outside at 10:14 p.m., the car was gone.

The woman said her wallet, containing her debit card, identification and a small amount of cash was inside the car.

Business thefts investigated

A manager of Valero at 703 Wichman St. contacted the Walterboro Police Department on Nov. 3 about her suspicions.

The manager said she had noticed that the business had been coming up short between $60 and $65 each month and started to try and find a reason for the recurring monthly shortages.

She allegedly found that an employee was coming in early to play scratch-off lottery tickets and was also taking cigarettes and drinks without paying for them. She told police she had video footage of the thefts and some of the lottery tickets that had been played.

The incident remains under investigation.

Passenger heads

to jail

The passenger in a car pulled over in a traffic stop the evening of Oct. 30 was taken into custody on multiple charges.

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office stopped the driver in the 1900 block of Sidneys Road after the driver reportedly committed a stop sign violation.

When the deputy approached the driver’s side window, he reportedly smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

As the passenger exited the vehicle, a cigar wrapper allegedly containing marijuana fell out of the bottom of his pants.

The deputy reportedly discovered a handgun stuck inside one of the passenger’s socks. A computer check on the firearm allegedly reported it was stolen.

The stop-and-search resulted in the passenger, Kendall Dinkins-Bryant, 19, of Walterboro, being taken into custody on charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a stolen firearm and simple possession of marijuana.