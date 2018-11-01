Crime Reports

Abuse case

investigated

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an abuse case reported by the parent of the Black Street Early Childhood Center student.

The girl’s mother reported on the morning of Oct. 26 that her daughter was allegedly grabbed by the arm by a substitute teacher. The sheriff’s office reported that they were continuing their investigation into the incident and would not be providing any information until the investigation is completed.

Vehicles and equipment stolen in Cottageville

An employee of Edisto River Environmental Resources at 22777 Augusta Highway called the dispatch center the morning of Oct. 28 after arriving to find the business had been burglarized.

Sometime between the evening of Oct. 27 and the morning of Oct. 28, someone cut the lock securing the gate to the business and entered the property.

Gone from the business were a 2005 Ford F450 truck worth $10,000, a four-wheeler worth $6,000, a welder worth $4,000, a trailer and a variety of tools.

Stolen car found in woods

A member of the sheriff’s office was dispatched to Homestead Drive in Lodge the morning of Oct. 27 to check on a vehicle found pulled into the wood line.

A hunter found the car and contacted the owner of the property. After the owner checked on the discovery, he contacted the sheriff’s office.

The deputy checked the vehicle’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and found that the 2015 silver Ford Fusion valued at $10,000 had been reported stolen in Walterboro.

The vehicle was towed back to Walterboro, where it was processed for possible evidence before being returned to its owner.

Riding lawn

mower recovered

A Dorchester County man, who suspected that his stolen $8,000 Kubota riding lawn mower was in Colleton County, contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

The man said that he saw a Facebook post that appeared to contain the stolen mower. He said that when he contacted the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office about the possible location of his stolen mower, he was told to contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and have them check the Cottageville area location where the mower was supposed to be.

As the local deputy investigated the report, he was shown the mower that the county resident said he had purchased from a Charleston County pawnshop. A check of the mower’s VIN determined that it was the Dorchester County man’s property.

The sheriff’s office took custody of the mower.

ATVs taken in Ridgeville

A resident of Hidden Cove Lane in Ridgeville called the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office the afternoon of Oct. 28 to report two four-wheelers worth $1,500 each had been taken.

The man reported that the two vehicles were taken from underneath his carport.

Burglary suspect arrested

A Walterboro man was taken into custody the evening of Oct. 29 in connection after he allegedly broken into a Harper Street home.

On Oct. 29 the homeowner called a Walterboro police officer to report that someone was breaking into the residence, the scene of an earlier break-in.

An officer dispatched to the home spotted the suspect exiting the area and took him into custody.

The victim told police a trail camera placed at the residence reportedly captured video of the burglary.

The suspect, Dexter C. Drain, 34, of Walterboro, was arrested on a charge of second-degree burglary.

Driver arrested on weapon and drug charges

A Walterboro man was taken into custody after a Walterboro Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop for an alleged traffic violation at Robertson Boulevard and Hampton Street Oct. 27 at 2 p.m.

The officer said he encountered an alleged odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, and the driver reportedly told the officer a handgun was underneath the driver’s seat.

With the assistance of Colleton County Sheriff’s Office personnel, the vehicle was searched and a black handgun with an extended magazine that contained 29 rounds was reportedly found under the driver’s seat. A search of the driver reportedly found a plastic bag of marijuana in the man’s right pants leg.

The search resulted in the arrest of Lenard J. Brice, 24, of Walterboro, on charges of simple possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Car stolen from motel

A police officer was sent to the Sleep Inn at 3043 Hiers Corner Road Oct. 27 at 12:58 a.m. to investigate a stolen car report.

The victim said she left the 2015 Ford Focus vehicle running in the motel parking lot while she went into the lobby.

When she returned to the parking lot, the car was gone.