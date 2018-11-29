Crime Briefs

Last Updated: November 28, 2018 at 2:17 pm

Four arrested

in attempted

theft case

Two men and two women were arrested on multiple charges after members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate an incident on Welch Creek Road on the evening of Nov. 22.

The caller reported that he was across the street from his home visiting his neighbors when a silver van stopped on Welch Creek Road near his home.

The man said he left his neighbor’s home to investigate and spotted a man on the roadway, pushing a vacuum cleaner towards the van. It was the resident’s vacuum cleaner.

The suspect said he found the vacuum cleaner near the side of the road. He then tossed to vacuum cleaner back on the side of the roadway, ran to the van and jumped in.

The victim’s neighbors also came outside when the van stopped in the roadway. They said as the suspect was driving away, he reportedly pointed a shotgun at them.

Based on a description of the van and the man pushing the vacuum down the road, members of the sheriff’s office conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle on Sidneys Road.

The man allegedly seen with the vacuum and allegedly pointing the shotgun, Ashley N. Murdaugh, 33, of Smoaks, was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and pointing and presenting a firearm.

The three other passengers in the van, Darryl Mims, 37, of Harleyville; Heather Brown, 28, of Harleyville and Valerie M. McClendon, 39, of Walterboro were arrested on charges of first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

When Mims arrived at the Colleton County Detention Center, a search reportedly found two bags of powder in his clothing.

The two bags have been sent to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for testing and depending on the results, Mims may face an additional charge.

Man faces

multiple charges

The passenger in a motor vehicle stopped by a deputy for speeding on the evening of Nov. 24 was booked into the Colleton County Detention Center on multiple charges.

The car was pulled over at 11:11 p.m. in the area of Beasley and Jerry streets.

Police officers reportedly saw the passenger tossing items out of the car after the driver pulled over.

When they checked the ground on the passenger side, they reported finding a bag of marijuana, two open beers and a handgun.

The passenger claimed ownership of the weapon and a computer check determined he was banned from possession of a firearm because of a previous conviction.

The man, Walter Lee Jackson III, 33, of Walterboro, was arrested on charges of illegal simple possession of marijuana, having an open container of alcohol and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Alleged employee theft investigated

The Colleton Count Sheriff’s Office is investigating an employee theft report filed by Sunoco at 16813 ACE Basin Parkway.

A store official informed the sheriff’s office that a part-time employee had reportedly taken $8,770 in lottery tickets, $500 in beer and $500 in cigarettes between May 1 and Nov. 26.

The company reportedly has video showing the employee removing the items.

Woman hit

by shotgun pellet

Members of the sheriff’s office were called to the Emergency Department of Colleton Medical Center the afternoon of Nov. 22 where a woman was being treated for an injury sustained in a hunting accident.

The woman and her husband were deer hunting on Keegan Drive when the woman was struck in the stomach by a piece of buckshot.

Her husband fired at a deer and one of the buckshots ricocheted and struck the woman.

Ricochet

injures hunter

A man hunting in the Cottageville area the morning of Nov. 23 sustained an injury when a piece of buckshot fired from his shotgun ricocheted off a tree and struck him on the right side of the torso.

The man was transported to the Trauma Unit at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston for treatment.

Tools among

items taken

A resident of Pleasant Grove Road contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office the morning of Nov. 22 to report a number of items taken from their property.

Taken were a $500 generator, two tillers worth $200, a $200 chainsaw, $300 impact driver, two power saws worth $340, a $200 computer, $250 handgun, two art prints worth $160 and a collection of porcelain dolls.