Crime Briefs

Last Updated: November 14, 2018 at 10:17 am

Women charged following dispute

After trips to the Colleton Medical Center’s Emergency Department for treatment, two city women were arrested in connection with an argument at a Hampton Street business on Nov. 10 at 6:48 p.m.

Members of the Walterboro Police Department were dispatched to Eddy’s at 1210 Hampton St. about a fight involving two females, with dispatchers reporting that one of the women was armed with a razor blade. As officers were arriving at the location, a white Ford truck was leaving the parking lot and officers had the driver stop.

Officers found the passenger ******.

The second woman allegedly involved in the dispute was in the parking lot with blood on her face and clothing. She told police the woman in the truck allegedly produced a gun and fired it several times.

Officers who conducted the traffic stop were informed about the possibility that the female passenger might be armed. A search reportedly found a handgun with blood on it inside the vehicle.

In the parking lot, officers reportedly found a spent shell and a razor blade. The woman the officers took into custody in the parking lot said she came to the business to purchase alcohol when she was confronted by the woman in the truck, a dispute concerning a previous incident.

The woman in the truck said that the other woman allegedly pulled a razor blade. She reportedly cut her hand grabbing for the blade. After sustaining the cut, the woman reportedly told officers that she went to the truck, retrieved the handgun and fired several shots into the air.

After receiving treatment at the medical center, the woman in the truck, Deidre L. Walker, 27, of Walterboro, was arrested on charges of pointing and presenting a firearm and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

The second woman, Tiffany L. Elliott, 38, of Walterboro, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Armed robbery being investigated

City police are searching for a man who made two visits to the El Cheapo Gas at 1121 Snider’s Highway on Nov. 9.

During the first visit, the man — wearing a beige jacket, black hoody, a gold chain and jeans — purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket. The ticket was a winner, and the man left with his winnings. He returned a short time later, purchased another ticket, but lost.

He then slid the clerk a card that said “cash now” on it. He pulled a black handgun from the waistband of his jeans and told her, “Don’t scream. I don’t want to shoot you.” As the woman was giving him proceeds from the store, he reportedly lifted the gun higher, said “that’s enough” and walked out with cash and another lottery ticket.

Officer searched the area but didn’t find the culprit. Back at the business, the officers collected the suspect’s winning and losing lottery tickets and placed them in evidence.

Two arrested on shoplifting charges

Walterboro police took two men into custody the morning of Nov. 11 after they allegedly shoplifted from an area store.

Officers were dispatched to Dollar General at 779 Robertson Blvd. at 9:19 a.m. and spotted the dirty silver vehicle reportedly occupied by the suspects. The cruiser’s lights and sirens went on and the vehicle was pulled over on Forest Hills Road.

Inside the vehicle officers reportedly found one of the stolen items from the business. They also reported finding drug paraphernalia.

The incident resulted in the arrest of Barney Joe Wiggins, Jr., 54, of Walterboro, on charges of shoplifting and driving while under suspension, and Gregory A. Ames Jr., 39, of Ruffin on a shoplifting charge.