Cox sees 15-year dream come true

Last Updated: November 28, 2018 at 1:57 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

A 15-year dream came true Tuesday afternoon for Colleton County High School senior Cody Cox, who inked a scholarship to continue his academic and baseball career at the University of South Carolina–Sumter. The NJCAA Division I Fire Ants compete in Region X.

Cox, a fifth-year varsity letterman, is the starting shortstop for the Cougars. He was recruited by the Fire Ants for the middle infield position, after USC–Sumter’s coaching staff saw him participate in multiple showcase events over the summer.

Although Cox had other offers, he says his decision to attend USC–Sumter was an easy one. “The thing that really influenced my decision to commit to USC-Sumter was the coaching staff and the way things are run,” said Cox. “Coach Medlin runs a tight ship and he pushes the players to be their best. During my campus visit and after speaking with Coach Medlin, I knew USC-Sumter was the right place for me. I am looking forward to giving 110-percent every day at USC–Sumter.”

Cox thanked his former and current coaches for pushing him to grow and mature as an athlete and person. “I would like to thank all of the coaches who have helped me along the way,” said Cox. “Austin Hill, my 16U travel coach, really helped me mature as a baseball player, both mentally and physically. My high school coach, Jermale Paige, has been instrumental through this process since he began coaching me four years ago. He always watched out for me, encouraging and pushing me so I could make it to the next level. Coach Marshall Rentz really helped me in my career and has been a great big brother to me. Mike Andress, my 18U travel coach, taught me something about baseball that I hadn’t been able to accomplish across 15-years of playing the game — teaching me how to relax and just play without putting pressure on myself. Lastly, my dad, Daniel Cox, who coached me from the age of four until I was 13. Though he is not my coach anymore, he is always there to throw me batting practice, hit me ground *****, or do whatever I need to improve my game. I now understand and appreciate that he was helping me more with life lessons than the game of baseball.”

Cox had words of thanks for his other family members, also. “I’d like to thank my family for always being there to support, encourage and push me to reach this goal,” he said. “In addition to my dad, I must thank my mom and my sisters, Grace Ann and Bailey. I couldn’t ask for a more supportive, loving and amazing family. They have sacrificed a lot for me on this journey — from thousands of rides to practices and to games, always making sure I had what I needed — and above all, molding me into the person I am today.”

Cox, who maintains a 4.06 GPA, is the son of Daniel and Jennifer Cox of Walterboro. He plans to pursue a degree in engineering while at USC–Sumter.