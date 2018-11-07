Cougars will travel to Lower Richland for round one

Last Updated: November 7, 2018 at 12:02 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Cougars came out looking to upset the Region VII-AAA undefeated champion May River on Friday evening in front of a homecoming crowd. The Cougars led 7-0 until late in the second quarter, but the Sharks pulled ahead in the second half and eventually earned a 37-26 victory.

After clenching the No. 3 spot in the SCHSL Lower-State AAAA Playoffs, the Cougars will travel to the No. 2 seed Lower-Richland (5-5, 4-1) in the opening round of competition set to begin Friday Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. The Diamond Hornets are coming off an 8-0 win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson. Earlier this season, the Cougars earned a 25-8 win over the Bruins.

In Friday’s loss to May River, quarterback Edwardian Stansel connected with Jeremiah Mosley for a 96-yard touchdown (Lance Calcutt, kick) in the opening series to give Colleton County a 7-0 advantage. May River tied the game with 4:43 left in the second quarter and went ahead 9-7 after a snap went out of bounds for a safety, giving them a two-point advantage. The Sharks went into the half having two touchdowns called back due to penalties and an unsportsmanlike call, leaving them with poor field position.

The Sharks scored twice in the third quarter to lead the Cougars 23-7.

In fourth quarter action, Devon Farmer scored on a 13-yard pass from Edwardian Stansel (failed two-point conversion) to leave Colleton County trailing 23-13 with 10:21 on the clock. Shykem Chisholm then scored on a 60-yard pass from Stansel (Calcutt, kick fails) to trail 23-19. May River then scored on a 3-yard run to make it 30-19 in their advantage.

Stansel went to his favorite target on the night, Chisolm, on a 65-yard touchdown pass (Calcutt, kick) to leave the Cougars trailing 30-26. A 6-yard run was enough to give the Sharks the win and advance them to round two.

Colleton County recorded 398 total yards, including 316 passing and 82 receiving yards. May River finished with 12 penalties and the Cougars had four.

Edwardian Stansel had 316 passing yards and threw four touchdowns in the game. Shykem Chisolm finished with 125 yards receiving, 58 rushing yards and two scores. Jeremiah Mosley had 109 yards receiving and finished with a touchdown. James Brown and Devon Farmer each had eight solo tackles.

The address to Friday’s opening round playoff game versus Lower Richland is 2615 Lower Richland Boulevard, Hopkins, S.C. 29061.