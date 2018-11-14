Cougars upset Diamond Hornets for first playoff win in 16 years

Colleton County will travel to the No. 1 seed, North Augusta Friday for round two of the Lower-State playoffs. Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Cougars, seeded in the No. 3 spot in the SCHSL AAAA Lower-State Playoffs, pulled off a 36-22 upset Friday evening on the road against No. 2 seed Lower-Richland. The game was the first win in post-season appearances for Cougar Football since 2002 when that team defeated Ridgeview High School (42-21) in round one before being eliminated by Rock Hill in round two.

The Cougars now advance to round two. They will travel to the No. 1 seed, North Augusta (9-2, 4-1), for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday Nov. 16. The Yellow Jackets defeated Hilton Head 49-0 in round one of playoff action.

Against Lower-Richland, the Cougars struck first when Trakell Murray scored from five yards out. Kicker Lance Calcutt connected with Kylee Hart for a two-point conversion to give Colleton County an 8-0 lead with 10:53 left in the first quarter.

The Diamond Hornets tied the game after a Cougar fumble on the 1-yard line with 7:16 on the clock. Quarterback Edwardian Stansel connected with Shykem Chisolm on a 50-yard touchdown pass (Calcutt, kick) to make it 15-8 with 6:09 left in the quarter. A safety added two points for the Diamond Hornets making it 15-10 at the end of the first quarter.

After a scoreless second quarter, the Diamond Hornets recovered an on-side kick and drove down to the 11-yard line. They took a 16-15 lead on a 4-yard run (conversion failed) on the next play.

Stansel connected with Chisolm on a 55-yard touchdown pass (Calcutt, kick) to put the Cougars back in the driver’s seat with 9:06 left in the third quarter. Another Stansel touchdown (32-yards) and Calcutt kick left the Cougars with a 29-16 cushion with 4:00 left in the third quarter.

In fourth quarter action, Lower Richland scored after a 30-yard punt was returned to the 11-yard line to make it 29-22 with 10:51 left in the game. Trakell Murray scored for the Cougars on a 14-yard run for the final points of the game with 5:15 on the clock.

Stansel was 13-25 on the night for 253 yards and three touchdown passes. Chisolm finished with 182 yards receiving and scored three touchdowns. Murray had 71 yards rushing, scored two touchdowns and matched his effort with 71 yards receiving.

James Brown had an outstanding night on defense, recording nine solo tackles and one assist. Warren Randolph had seven solo tackles, an assist and two tackles for loss. Ja’Carre Stevens had six solo tackles, one assist and two tackles for loss.

“I thought our guys did a great job preparing all week,” said Coach Coby Peeler. “I thought our focus and mental side of things were good. Defensively, we played really well. We put them in a bind a couple of times, they put pressure on the QB, played physically and created turnovers.

“Offensively, we were able to hit some big plays in the passing game and then run the ball late to put the game away,” said Peeler.

Looking ahead to Friday’s matchup, Peeler admitted North Augusta will pose a huge challenge for the Cougars. “They are big, physical and very well-coached,” said Peeler. “They will pose a huge challenge for us. They have some dynamic skill guys and they are very sound fundamentally. We are excited about the opportunity to continue to grow, improve and move on. It should be a lot of fun.”