Cougars finish 13th at state championships

Last Updated: November 7, 2018 at 12:05 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

The Lady Cougars finished 13th with 311 points in the SCHSL AAAA State Championships held Saturday Nov. 3 at the Sandhills Research Center in Columbia. Daniel High School took the top spot with 49 points, followed by Hilton Head (72) and Walhalla (121).

The results from Saturday’s 5000-Meter race include: 43 – Sierra Obenaus 21:13.37; 66 – Abigail Altman 21:56.54; 67 – Kensley Dantzler 21:57.97; 73 – Kayla Dantzler 22:06.26; 101 – Stacey Bennett 22:56.82; 107 – Grayson Altman 23:20.42 and 134 – Elizabeth McLaughlin 26:32.82.

“I am proud of all our young ladies and their effort,” said Coach George Smith. “A special shout-out to Grayson Altman who fought through major issues at the end of the race to finish. She has the heart of a champion. Kensley and Kayla ran personal records for the year on Saturday.”