Cougars finish 13th at state championships
by The Press and Standard | November 7, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: November 7, 2018 at 12:05 pm
By CINDY CROSBY
cindyc4@yahoo.com
The Lady Cougars finished 13th with 311 points in the SCHSL AAAA State Championships held Saturday Nov. 3 at the Sandhills Research Center in Columbia. Daniel High School took the top spot with 49 points, followed by Hilton Head (72) and Walhalla (121).
The results from Saturday’s 5000-Meter race include: 43 – Sierra Obenaus 21:13.37; 66 – Abigail Altman 21:56.54; 67 – Kensley Dantzler 21:57.97; 73 – Kayla Dantzler 22:06.26; 101 – Stacey Bennett 22:56.82; 107 – Grayson Altman 23:20.42 and 134 – Elizabeth McLaughlin 26:32.82.
“I am proud of all our young ladies and their effort,” said Coach George Smith. “A special shout-out to Grayson Altman who fought through major issues at the end of the race to finish. She has the heart of a champion. Kensley and Kayla ran personal records for the year on Saturday.”
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.